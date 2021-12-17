John Oliver met his doppelganger in the streets of New York City.

Matthew Friend is a celebrity impressionist and comedian who does a mean impression of the “Last Week Tonight” host on TikTok. When he met Oliver by chance, he saw the opportunity to make a great video which he shared to Twitter.

In the video, Friend dons a familiar pair of glasses and does an uncanny impression of Oliver, saying, “Good evening, and welcome welcome welcome to ‘John Oliver on the Street’. Who better to do this with than…”

He then moves the camera to show the real deal as Oliver comes into the frame.

“Honestly,” the comedian responds. “It’s not bloody bad.”

Oliver then reveals it’s actually the first time someone’s ever done an impression of the host to his face and hopes “it’s the last”.

According to Friend, it all came together when he performed at the same comedy club as Oliver, he tells Entertainment Weekly.

“I did a stand-up set at West Side Comedy Club in NYC, and John performed at the same show,” Friend explains. “After he went on, I told him that he was actually in my act that night! I did impressions of Rami Malek, Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Timothée Chalamet, Howard Stern, and John Oliver that night. That’s why I had the glasses on me, thankfully! Had a lot of fun making the short video together.”

The impressionist closes out his video with a reference to John Oliver’s fixation with actor Adam Driver on “Last Week”, adding, “If you were Adam Driver, that would make this impression even more sexy.”