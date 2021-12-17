Emma Thompson is opening up about the lessons she’s learned from her adopted son.

In a letter the actress penned for The Times of London, she praised her son Tindy Agaba, now 34, for his growth and accomplishments over the years, but also revealed the struggles refugees face, via People.

Thompson met Agaba as a 16-year-old at her own Christmas charity event held in collaboration with the Refugee Council. The event was held to welcome new arrivals to Britain, like Agaba who spoke very little English at the time.

As the two became closer, the actress learned from Agaba of his time being kidnapped and being raised as a child soldier

She noted the difficulty for media or politicians to fully portray or understand the experience of refugees and outsiders like her son.

“When a person has been ‘othered’ … when their status and motives have been doubted in the press and by voices of government, their humanity is often reduced in other people’s eyes,” she wrote. “[They] all too easily become seen as a burden at best and at worst as grasping interlopers.”

For Thompson, herself, raising her son was a continual experience of learning and understanding his difficult situation.

“Witnessing Tindy growing up has been a continual lesson in the day-to-day challenges that refugees and asylum seekers face — from language and not being able to express yourself or to say what you need, which is a very vulnerable position to be in, to finding the right kind of schooling, to facing everyday racism,” said Thompson.

She continued to earnestly defend refugees, and argued that because of their experiences, “They have an unusual resilience and they see this place, this country, in a very original way.”

“And they take nothing for granted unlike, let’s face it, a lot of us who haven’t come here under those circumstances,” Thompson concluded in her letter. “So what they have to offer as citizens of this country is often profoundly valuable.”