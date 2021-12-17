Click to share this via email

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall want people to remember the elderly this holiday season.

Posing next to a Christmas tree, the royal couple asked, “This Christmas, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall encourage you to remember your older friends and relatives over the festive season.”

Adding, “@age_uk and @TheSilverLineUK’s #BrighterChristmas campaign supports those who may be lonely this year.”

They then informed followers, “Did you know almost 1.5 million older people feel more lonely at Christmas than any other time of year?”

Camilla is patron of The Silver Line, a helpline for older people to get information or who just want someone to chat with. In 2020, the Duchess volunteered with the hotline to speak with those feeling cut off with pandemic restrictions.

Prince Charles is patron of Age UK.

Charles and Camilla recently shared their COVID-friendly photo for their 2021 Christmas card which featured Charles helping Camilla with her facemask during June’s Royal Ascot.