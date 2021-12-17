Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting in the community holiday spirit.

Since moving to Montecito, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled in nicely, even pitching in to help get the first Montecito Car Parade of Lights off the ground.

The Montecito Journal stated that Prince Harry and Meghan “were first to donate” to the event which was themed “Holiday Magic”.

Montecito Car Parade. Photo: © Joanne A Calitri

A local resident dressed as Santa Claus as he rode in an antique fire engine and tossed candies for the kids lining the streets.

Prince Harry and Meghan are getting ready to celebrate Christmas for the first time as a family of four after welcoming daughter Lilibet in June.