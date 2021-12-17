Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about friend and co-star Willie Garson’s private cancer battle.

Garson died of pancreatic cancer earlier this year while the two were filming the HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That…”

Parker told Vulture that she was one of the few who knew he was sick.

“I knew before we started shooting that Willie was sick. He asked me to keep that confidential, and I honoured that,” she said.

The actress became worried about Garson while on set.

“It was fraught for me to know that he was sick with that particular, terrifying diagnosis. We were a vaccine-mandated show, but nonetheless, a lot of our scenes were with a lot of background players, and I had great concerns about Willie staying as healthy as he could while shooting,” Parker revealed.

“I couldn’t share that with anybody. I’d only keep track of him, and I felt responsible in some ways for his health, his well-being on the set,” she continued. “Anytime there was downtime, I sat with him and talked with him. He really was a raconteur, a famously gifted storyteller. We could hear the same story over and over again as if it were the first time, and he was terrifically good at documenting his life and sharing it with us.”

Garson would go on to tell the rest of the cast and crew around the same time they were filming the funeral episode.

“That day was excruciating, to be in a fictional world of the loss of a life, but in the real world, of somebody that you knew was sick — that was his last day working with us,” Parker said. “He intended and wanted to complete the entire season. He had a very significant storyline, more so than ever, so it was my fervent hope that he would be able to do it all. And for Willie to have to leave, you knew that it was serious.”

“If Willie could be there and do one more episode or one more scene, he would have done it. But he knew what he needed to do to take care of his son [Nathen] and of himself, and I am so glad that he did that because when he passed away, he wanted to do so in an environment and circumstance that made him feel safe and comfortable.”

After Garson’s death, Parker paid tribute to him on Instagram calling the loss “unbearable.”

“I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.

Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface,” she wrote.