Jaclyn Smith has found the fountain of youth.

The OG “Charlie’s Angels” star, 76, shocked fans when she posted a picture with her son, Gaston Richmond, 39.

“My Son-Shine,” Smith wrote.

Fans were shocked to see how youthful Smith looked.

“How can you still be this beautiful?!” one person commented, another added, “Stunning! You can easily pass for 55! Timeless beauty.”

Smith is also mom to daughter Spencer, 36.