Mariah Carey was there to support Britney Spears through her conservatorship battle.

Both icons in their own right, Carey has opened up to NME about the support she gave to the “Toxic” signer whose conservatorship was recently terminated after 13 years.

“I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone,'” Carey said.

Carey was paying it forward after Prince once helped her through a hard time.

“I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago,” she said, “Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours.”

Adding, “He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up—which it is. You’ve got to be a giving person. It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Lady Gaga has also spoken out in public about supporting Spears.

“I don’t like to speak about my private relationships with people, but what I will say is this: Mental health is important and should not be used against anyone,” Gaga told ET’s Lauren Zima when asked if she reached out to Spears. “I care for her and I wish her all the best. And I’m so happy she gets to have the future that she wants now.”