A lot of musicians have returned to the road after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from classic rock acts such as The Rolling Stones to K-pop boy band Monsta X.

One musician who’s refusing to go back on tour at the moment is Neil Young, who explained why during a recent appearance on “The Howard Stern Show”.

According to the Canadian-born rock icon, while the pandemic remains ongoing he won’t be “playing to a bunch of people with no masks on.”

Said Young, “I don’t care if I’m the only one who doesn’t do it.”

Young also criticized anti-vaxxers for ignoring science and prolonging the pandemic. “People are not being realistic and they’re not being scientific. If we followed the rules of science, and everybody got vaccinated, we’d have a lot better chance,” he said.

During the interview, Young discussed having polio as a child, and being part of the first generation to receive the vaccine that ultimately wiped out the disease in North America.

That was why, he said, he was confident that “we might be able to beat this. There’s no reason why we can’t. If we came together, we could take care of this. And I have confidence that we can.”

He added, “We got a lot of smart people in the world with a lot of great ideas. And the more love there is in the world, the more we’re gonna hear those ideas. We’re gonna make this happen.”