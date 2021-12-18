Last year, Kyle Richards confirmed she underwent rhinoplasty after breaking her nose.

“Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose,” she shared on Instagram Stories, via Bravo. “I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip.”

According to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, that has been the full extent of procedures that’s she undergone.

“I’m not looking to have any other surgery,” Richards told InTouch, as reported by the Daily Mail. “People keep asking me if I’ve done anything but I haven’t.”

Not only does Richards deny having any plastic surgery, she also insists she hasn’t had any Botox injections lately.

“I haven’t even had Botox recently, because I want to be able to move my forehead in movies to show expression, like in ‘Halloween Kills’,” she said of her recent movie role, which she’ll be reprising in the upcoming sequel “Halloween Ends”.