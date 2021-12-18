Click to share this via email

It’s a safe bet that Tom Holland doesn’t follow celebrity dating news too closely.

That was apparent when the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” lead was joined by co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon to take a quiz in a new BuzzFeed video.

At one point, the trio are asked to guess the zodiac sign shared by two celebrities, presented with photos of Pete Davidson and Kris Jenner.

“Aren’t they dating each other now?” asked Holland of the “Saturday Night Live” star and the mother of reported girlfriend Kim Kardashian, causing his co-stars to crack up.

“No, that’s her mom,” Batalon and Zendaya said in unison.

“That’s so funny!” remarked Batalon as he laughed, while Zendaya whispered under her breath, “You’re an idiot.”

The three can be seen on the big screen in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which opened in theatres on Dec. 17.