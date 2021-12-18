Noah Schnapp is college bound!

The Canadian-American “Stranger Things” star recently posted a video on TikTok (shared by the Daily Mail before making it private) featuring his elation at being accepted into the University of Pennsylvania.

Wearing a Wharton UPenn hoodie, the 17-year-old actor is seen sitting in front of a laptop as his parents and sister look on, as he opens the email containing the letter that will reveal whether he was accepted to the prestigious college.

Once they realize he has, Schnapp and his sister begin to jump up and down, with their parents joining in the excitement.

Schapp will be starting at UPenn in the fall of 2022, as a member of the school’s class of 2026.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of “Stranger Things” will debut on Netflix sometime in 2022.