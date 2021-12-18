Jake Paul has been making his mark in the boxing ring, but in a new interview the athlete/YouTuber reveals the sport has also left a mark on him.

Appearing on “In Depth With Graham Besinger”, Paul, 24, opened up about the memory loss and slurred speech he’s experienced due to boxing.

“I notice it in conversations with like, with my girlfriend or friends, like, not remembering something that I should be able to remember that happened a couple days ago,” he said.

“Sometimes in my speech, where like every hundredth or two hundredth word, I’ll mess up or, like, slur, which I didn’t do that before,” Paul added.

In fact, Paul estimates that during the course of playing football and then boxing he’s suffered somewhere between 20 and 30 concussions, and admitted he’s aware that he’s doing “something that you know is detrimental to your long-term health…”

Paul will be facing former UFC Champ Tyron Woodley in a rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18, after beating Woodley in a split decision earlier this year.