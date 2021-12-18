Kailyn Lowry is opening up about the holiday tradition that she avoids with her four children.

Earlier this week, the “Teen Mom 2” star shared a post on Instagram Stories in response to a question from one of her followers, who asked, “Do you get your dogs Christmas presents like I do?”

Lowry responded, “I don’t even get my kids Christmas presents.”

READ MORE: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She And Her 4 Sons Have Contracted COVID-19

This caused some confusion, with one of her followers asking, “Wait you don’t get your kids christmas presents.”

“Not from me, no,” she responded. “Some of you are curious and some of you are really upset about this. Just know my kids are not going without. Let them have something they only do at their dads.”

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

This led to further questions, with Lowry explaining her rationale.

“I have gone over this many times, but I got tired of fighting [with] the dads [about] it & gave it up,” she wrote.

READ MORE: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Drinks A Placenta Smoothie After Giving Birth To Her Fourth Child

“Everytime I got the kids for Christmas my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids & we started doing big vacations about 5 years ago. So Christmas can be with their dads & they don’t have to worry about splitting it,” she added

Noting that her children “look forward to our family vacation every year,” she concluded, “My kids don’t want or need for anything & I am thankful for that. Maybe one day we will celebrate without gifts on another day.”