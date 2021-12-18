Trevor Noah is suing a New York City hospital and doctor after a surgery the comedian got done in 2020 didn’t go so well.

According to “The Daily Show” host, he was left with “permanent, severe, and grievous” injuries after the procedure, which caused him to suffer from “severe emotional distress and great physical pain.”

Last month, Noah, 37, filed the lawsuit against Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, as stated in the legal complaint.

The TV personality was a patient between Aug. 25, 2020 and Dec. 17, 2020 and underwent the surgery with the hospital’s doctor on Nov. 23, 2020.

Noah claims that the defendants “were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner.” The court papers also hold the defendants accountable for “failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment.”

Additionally, the Emmy award winner asserts that the defendants did not “prescribe proper medications,” they failed to “discontinue certain prescription medications,” and failed “to use proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions” that Noah “was suffering” from.

The court documents argue that Noah’s “serious personal” injuries left the comedian “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled.” The papers also outline that he was bedridden at home for an extended period of time where he endured “severe nervous shock” and “mental anguish.” It affirms that Noah “was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”

The claims were denied by The Hospital for Special Surgery.

“HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” a representative of the hospital told Law & Crime in a statement. “Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”

The hospital added that it is “committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year.”

“This commitment has made HSS the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally,” the statement said.