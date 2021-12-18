It’s the holiday season and Larry David is not having it.

The 74-year-old actor and writer revealed that he hates the holidays in an essay he wrote for Vanity Fair’s former Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s digital weekly Air Mail .

In the piece titled “A Very Larry David Christmas,” David expressed that he is “filled with dread at the prospect of close social encounters with what seemed like hundreds of relatives” on Christmas Day.

“I’m a creature of habit and can’t tolerate anything that throws me off my normal routine,” David said. “That’s why I detest all holidays, but none as much as Christmas.”

The “Seinfeld” star despises everything to do with the festive time of year: the holiday music, movies, presents- “thinking about them, shopping for them (never without resentment), and the attendant pile of garbage that accumulates from opening them.”

He ridiculed the “barrage” of “Happy holidays” and “Merry Christmas” greetings that “must be returned like unwanted ‘I love you’s,'” he said.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor who has felt “out of place” before at loud, crowded events wrote that “over the years, my Scrooginess at these Christmas Day gatherings became so intolerable that in due course everyone realized how much better the day would be without my off-putting, nay, offensive presence.” David admitted that he eventually stopped being invited to them.

He recalled his first Christmas Day spent alone, where he found himself participating in a familiar Christmas tradition for Jewish Americans.

“I noticed a crowd of people lined up on the street and saw that my local Chinese restaurant was open for business, with every Jew in the neighborhood inside,” David said. “I didn’t even particularly like the food there, but that night I went to town and ordered all the dishes from my childhood.”

Later he wrote that ever since that day, eating Chinese food all alone on Christmas developed into a “cherished yearly ritual,” noting that “now on Christmas Eve I sleep like a baby, with nary a bathroom break.”