The Marvel Cinematic Universe may want to keep their eyes on Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) son.

The Marvel actor’s 7-year-old son showed off his archery skills in a video that Hemsworth shared on Instagram.

In the video, Hemsworth, 38, placed a water bottle on top of his head for his son to knock off by shooting at it with an arrow. The mission was successfully completed and impressed one super proud dad.

“Don’t try this at home. Took 63 shots in the back of the head before nailing it,’ Hemsworth wrote. ‘Worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple lunatics with complete disregard for their own safety.”

The Australian actor made an important disclaimer: “It was a rubber arrow.”

Fellow MCU member and star of “Hawkeye”, Jeremy Renner, commented a bunch of bow and arrow emojis on Hemsworth’s post, alluding to his own character’s special bow and quiver weapon used in “Hawkeye”.