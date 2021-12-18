Robert Pattinson’s take on Bruce Wayne in “The Batman” was inspired by the late ’90s music icon and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

In a recent interview with Empire, director Matt Reeves spoke about how his adaptation of the classic comic book character in the new film was inspired by Cobain.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way,'” Reeves said about the rock band’s 1991 song which was written by Cobain and is featured in “The Batman” trailers.

“That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s ‘Last Days,'” Reeves explained about the 2005 film inspired by events from Cobain’s life, “and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Shortly after, Reeves’ attention was focused on Pattinson after the director watched his 2017 performance in the crime thriller “Good Time”.

“In that movie, you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power,” Reeves told Empire. “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

“The Batman” will be released on March 4.