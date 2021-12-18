Tom Holland and Zendaya were strongly encouraged not to date in real life.

Amy Pascal, the lead producer of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” revealed one piece of advice she gave the celeb couple at the beginning of their first “Homecoming” movie in the franchise.

It’s quite evident that co-stars, especially romantic leads, in films and TV shows often couple up in real life and Pascal wanted Holland and Zendaya to know that she didn’t think it would be a smart move if the two began dating.

Obviously, the couple everyone swoons over didn’t listen too well. Instead, Holland followed his Spidey sense but it didn’t lead him to any danger, just love!

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to,” Reeves told The New York Times.

The “Spider-Man” producer also confessed that she gave the same lecture to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone when they starred together in “The Amazing Spider-Man” films.

“I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,” she said.