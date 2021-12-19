Jennifer Lopez is denying reports that she was irked at Ben Affleck over comments he regarding ex-wife Jennifer Garner during a recent interview on “The Howard Stern Show”.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” Affleck said during the candid interview. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Following the interview on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Page Six reported that Lopez was “p**sed” at Affleck. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this,” said the source, who described Affleck’s comments as “reckless and cavalier.”

However, Lopez disputes that report in its entirety. “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel,” Lopez told People.

“I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as father, a co-parent and a person,” Lopez added.

In a subsequent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Affleck clarified his comments, insisting he “would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

According to Affleck, what he said was taken out of context from a far larger discussion, insisting his intent was to demonstrate “how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first.”

Instead, however, he came off as looking like “the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy” due to the way his remarks were reported in the media.