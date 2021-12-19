Saturday nights are usually work nights for Pete Davidson, but he was among the “Saturday Night Live” cast members given the night off when the show opted to present a stripped-down, audience free Christmas show on Dec. 18 due to escalating fears about the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Davidson didn’t let the evening go to waste, reported TMZ, and he and Kim Kardashian were spotted taking in a movie at Staten Island’s Atrium Stadium Cinemas.

In photos taken of the pair, Davidson is sporting a colourful yellow-and-green jacket and black backpack, while Kardashian wore an all-black outfit accented by velvet maroon heels.

According to TMZ‘s report, the two were joined by Scott Disick and an unidentified friend for their movie night, with Kardashian having arrived in New York City on Friday.

Meanwhile, the couple also had dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante in Staten Island, with the eatery sharing a photos of the couple.