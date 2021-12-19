Brian May is revealing that he and his wife are recovering from COVID-19 after “a truly horrible few days” of illness due to the virus.

A post the Queen guitarist shared on Instagram featured a photo of the “dreaded double red line” on a test device, indicating his positive test result.

“Yep,” he wrote in the caption. “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri.”

In a pair of subsequent posts, May shared a two-part video including more details of how be believes he came to contract the virus.

Admitting that he and his wife Anita Dobson had been “incredibly careful” throughout the pandemic while acting “very hermit-like,” they decided to attend a friend’s birthday lunch, with all the guests providing negative COVID-19 tests.

“It seemed like you were in a safe situation. You have your negative tests… What could possibly go wrong? We thought were in a safe bubble so we didn’t wear masks,” May said.

“We’re testing the whole time and we’re testing negative. And Tuesday, I hear that I think eight people from the party had already tested positive and had COVID in their systems,” May said. “And I realize they had been testing negative up until this point.”

At that point, May and Dobson began experiencing symptoms, the “worst flu that you could imagine” for “two horrendous days,” he said.

However, May emphasized that his experience, as bad as it was, would have likely been significantly worse had he not been vaccinated.

“I can’t emphasize to you enough: This is not the response that my body would have made on its own. It’s making this response because I’ve had three Pfizer jabs,” he said.

“And I beg you, and implore you, to go and get jabbed if you’re not already,” he added. “Because you need the help.”