Keanu Reeves has been on a roll as of late, thanks to his wildly popular John Wick film franchise and the long-awaited fourth “Matrix” movie.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 57-year-old actor gets candid about the recent urgency he’s felt to take on as many projects as he can during the years he’s still able to do so.

Reeves used the analogy of an old-school reel-to-reel audio tape. “When you’re young, you have a big old reel of that tape left, right? And so it appears to revolve slowly. Then, time passes, and there’s less and less tape left on the reel. It spins faster. It spins faster,” he explained.

“I’ve wanted to get as much done as I can before that turning tape runs out…” says Reeves of his cinematic output over the past past decade, which has included three John Wick movies (and two more in post-production), a “Toy Story” sequel, the Netflix comedy “Always Be My Maybe” and “Bill and Ted Face the Music”, among others.

“How old am I now, 57?” he continued. “Around the time I hit 40, there was this idea of creating more from my artistic loins.”

Asked whether that relentless pace has been his way to attempt to slow down the passing of time, Reeves responded, “It doesn’t slow down time. It doesn’t slow down time. It doesn’t slow down time. If anything, it speeds everything up.”