Lauren Alaina has just experienced having one of her longest-held dreams come true, courtesy of fellow country star Trisha Yearwood.

On Saturday night, reports CMT News, Alaina was performing onstage at Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry Saturday when Yearwood delivered an unexpected surprise, inviting her to join the Opry as a full-fledged member.

Stunned, Alaina dropped to her knees as tears streamed down her face. Bringing herself to her feet, she then hugged Yearwood, who reminded her that “this is sort of like a wedding proposal; you have to say yes.”

“Yes!” Alaina blurted out, overcome with emotion, telling the audience, “I haven’t cried like this in a really long time.”

Referring to Yearwood, Alaina told the crowd, “She is literally, like, my hero… I could not have picked a more perfect person… she is the best.”

“I felt like Bambi,” Alaina later told People. “My knees… all of a sudden, I [had] to get closer to the floor. Then it was, ’There’s a slit in my dress, stand back up.’ That’s all I could think.”

Alaina also reiterated how the choice of Yearwood inviting her to join the Opry made a perfect moment even more meaningful.

“They could not have picked a better person to ask me,” Alaina said. “She’s been the best person to have in my corner.”