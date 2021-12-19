Louis C.K. has sparked backlash after an ad plugging his new stand-up comedy special aired while “Saturday Night Live” was being broadcast over the weekend.
C.K. previously admitted to multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.
The ad, which aired at around 10-minutes into “SNL”, promoted the comedian’s new show “Sorry”.
Many people reacted by taking to Twitter to criticize “SNL” and NBC.
I care about the women Louis CK hurt, and you should too.
— Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) December 19, 2021
The Louis CK special being advertised on my feed is making me mad for the same reason I was originally mad about any man "still liking him." The willful ignorance about sexual harassment. The siding with the harasser. The "get over it" tone of it all.
— Katya (@katpapov) December 19, 2021
When they air a commercial for Louis ck’s new special during new SNL pic.twitter.com/blo4z96a3u
— Margee (@margeemargz) December 19, 2021
I’m watching SNL valiantly attempt to put on a show in the middle of a Covid surge and NBC just showed a commercial for Louis CK’s next comedy special. Absolutely cursed stuff.
— Alexis Pereira (@MrAlexisPereira) December 19, 2021
In a press release, C.K. wrote, “I am very proud of this show and I feel confident that you will laugh fourteen or more times during it. It is, so far, my favorite show that I have personally generated.”