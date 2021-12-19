Louis C.K. has sparked backlash after an ad plugging his new stand-up comedy special aired while “Saturday Night Live” was being broadcast over the weekend.

C.K. previously admitted to multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

The ad, which aired at around 10-minutes into “SNL”, promoted the comedian’s new show “Sorry”.

Many people reacted by taking to Twitter to criticize “SNL” and NBC.

In a press release, C.K. wrote, “I am very proud of this show and I feel confident that you will laugh fourteen or more times during it. It is, so far, my favorite show that I have personally generated.”