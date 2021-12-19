Dwayne Johnson is paying tribute to his former “mentor” Bret Hart.

Johnson made a special appearance while Hart was being inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame during a broadcast ceremony.

“Thank you to @therock for making a special appearance to honour @BretHart during our Celebrating Greatness: @CWOFame 2021 broadcast special featuring all of our 2021 Inductees & Honourees,” read a message posted on CWOF’s official Twitter account

Johnson replied by sharing a glowing tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer.

My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then 😊 He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment 🥃 https://t.co/VEwSy5q9Wc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 18, 2021

Hart also took to Instagram to thank Johnson, along with wrestling legend Chris Jericho.

“What a wild ride it’s been! Thank you again to @cwofame for the honour and my fans across Canada and around the world for making it happen,” he wrote. “Special thank you to @chrisjerichofozzy for inducting me and @therock for the kind words. I know you both are busy men, and I greatly appreciate that you did that for me.”

Hart added, “If you’re lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.”