Javier Bardem has claimed that the allegations of sexual abuse that have been made against Woody Allen are “just gossip.”

Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow claims that the director molested her as a child.

Bardem, who worked with Allen on “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, told the Guardian, “Pointing fingers at someone is very dangerous if it hasn’t been legally proven. Beyond that, it’s just gossip.”

The actor’s fellow “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” star Rebecca Hall previously spoke out against Allen with regards to the accusations.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t follow any of that, what people said,” Bardem continued. “I try to go where logic dictates, which is: Let’s follow the rules that exist to establish whether someone is guilty or innocent.”

The “Being the Ricardos” star added, “If the case re-opens and he is proven to be guilty, I will be the first to say: ‘What a horrible thing.’ But so far, I haven’t seen that.”

Bardem previously defended Allen in 2018

“If there was evidence that Woody Allen was guilty, then yes, I would have stopped working with him, but I have doubts,” he said at the time.