Congratulations are in order for Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello.

The pair are celebrating six months of marriage after secretly tying the knot back in June.

Perry took to Instagram to reveal their secret for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas,” wrote The Band Perry star. “Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since ‘I do!’ “

Looking back on her romantic nuptials, she continued, “On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives!”

Costello also shared the news over on his own Instagram account writing, “YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!! Happiest Six Months of Marriage @thekimberlyperry. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss.”

The musician added, “I Love YOU!! 🤍💍🤍💍🤍💍.”

Perry was previously married to MLB star J.P. Arencibia before the pair divorced in 2018.