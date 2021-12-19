The designer responsible for some of “Sex and the City”‘s most iconic looks is speaking out on the show’s HBO Max reboot, “And Just Like That”.

In a new interview the Sunday Times, Patricia Field shared her views on Kim Cattrall’s absence from the series.

“It is a vacuum,” said the stylist. “I hear it everywhere. Everyone is mad she won’t be in it.”

Field wasn’t involved wih the the wardrobe for the reboot as she was busy working on Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”.

Asked to share her opinion on the fashion in “And Just Like That”, which was cultivated by former colleague Molly Rogers, she admitted, “I like some of it, I don’t like all of it, but I know what Molly’s dealing with.”

Field added, “I know those gals! Sarah Jessica [Parker] thinks she knows everything — and she does. Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything — and she doesn’t! Even today, when I speak with Molly, it’s about Cynthia. I say, ‘I remember what you are going through.'”