Fans are calling for Kelly Rowland to play Donna Summer in a new biopic after noticing how much the two stars resemble one another.

It all started after a photo of Summer from a ’70s magazine went viral.

The portrait, which is from August 1979, quickly caught fire, with some Twitter users dubbing the resemblance “unbelievable” and “amazing”. 

Summer died in May 2012.

The singer’s life and career have been chronicled on stage in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”.