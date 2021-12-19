Click to share this via email

Fans are calling for Kelly Rowland to play Donna Summer in a new biopic after noticing how much the two stars resemble one another.

It all started after a photo of Summer from a ’70s magazine went viral.

THis is random, but this pic made me think Kelly Rowland should play her in a biopic! 🤔 — Darren Polite (@DarrenPolite) December 18, 2021

The portrait, which is from August 1979, quickly caught fire, with some Twitter users dubbing the resemblance “unbelievable” and “amazing”.

Wow!!! I thought that was Kelly Rowland. She must be considered when they talk about making a biopic… — Robyn Ball (@Robbydee62) December 18, 2021

kelly rowland would be the perfect person to play donna summer in a biopic pic.twitter.com/fQuNOmF1Vi — YS (@dayas_grisha) December 19, 2021

The resembles its just unbelievable amazing 👌 — Zanele Patricia Mabunda (@zanele_mabunda) December 19, 2021

Summer died in May 2012.

The singer’s life and career have been chronicled on stage in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”.