Jimmy Kimmel lent his musical talents to the Oregon State University marching band during the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host picked up a clarinet and joined in during the pregame show at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

Kimmel sponsored the college football game, and also provided some hilarious commentary along with Guillermo Rodriguez.

“I never imagined that we’d be here, in front of a sold-out crowd — and I was right, it’s not even close to sold out,” he joked.

While the stadium can hold up to 75,000 people, the attendance was capped at just 29,896.

The game ended with Utah State defeating Ohio State University 24-13.