Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West is giving back to those in need this Christmas.

The “Donda” rapper was dubbed a “modern day Santa Claus” after he donated almost 4000 toys to a community toy drive in Chicago.

READ MORE: Kanye West Insists He’s Going To ‘Be Homeless In A Year’ And ‘Turn All The Homes I Own Into Churches’

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond,” Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman told ABC7.

“He is no stranger to our community,” she continued. “His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”

This is the second time in recent weeks that fans have witnessed West’s philanthropic side.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Regrets Trying To Stop Kanye West From Wearing Controversial MAGA Hat

The artist also made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, Nov. 24.