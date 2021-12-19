Click to share this via email

Howie Mandel is looking back on the time he stopped his daughter from getting a tongue in cheek piece of body art.

Mandel sat down to chat with Spice Girl star Melanie C, while stepping in to host “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Monday, Dec. 20.

“My daughter wanted a tattoo but I said ‘no’,” he shared. “She wanted a tattoo of a camel on her toe. I said ‘that’s a funny joke.'”

Mandel then asked Mel if she regretted any of her tattoos.

“I do,” she admitted. “I have a love hate relationship with them.”

The singer also revealed how the Spice Girls are “constantly” talking about going back on tour, and discussed the 25th-anniversary edition of their debut album, Spice25, which features unreleased tracks.