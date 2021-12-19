Keanu Reeves looked back on his favourite ever Halloween costume while being interviewed by his “The Matrix Resurrections” co-star Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk”.

“I was Dolly Parton as the Playboy Bunny,” recalled the actor. “My mother was a costume designer and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton and she once did the cover of Playboy.”

Parton wore bunny ears, a bustier and a sparkly bow tie while starring on the cover of the famous magazine back in 1978.

“Somehow I guess [Dolly] didn’t take that home, so we had it, and it was Halloween,” Reeves continued. “So I put on the ears, then the bustier, I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and a bowtie. I had some pretty long hair.”

The Canadian star also opened up on his enduring passion for acting.

He added, “I often sometimes get asked, ‘You know, you’ve been at this for a while,’ and they’re like, ‘Do you still love it?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I love it even more.’ For me, work is life.”