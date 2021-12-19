Ricky Gervais was an unapologetic as ever while defending the many controversial remarks that he’s made about A-list celebrities.

The comedian has poked fun at some of the biggest names in entertainment while hosting the Golden Globes five times.

“Do I pander to the 200 billionaires in the room or the 200 million people at home sitting in their [underwear] drinking beer who aren’t winning awards, who aren’t billionaires? It’s a no-brainer for a comedian,” said the “Office” star in a new interview with the Guardian.

“I’m a jester. I play to the other peasants in the mud,” he continued. “I wasn’t going in terrible. Think of the things I could have said… Think of the f*****g terrible things I could have joked about. It’s off the charts — It’s. Off. The. Charts — the terrible things I could say.”

Gervais also recalled how Robert De Niro once called him up to compliment him on his jokes.

“De Niro was just crying with laughter when I made a joke about Hugh Hefner and his young bride,” he shared. “He called me after a week and said: ‘I wanna say you did a great job.’ ‘Oh man,’ I said, ‘I annoyed some people.’ He said: ‘F*** ’em, they were jokes.’”

“You have to provoke! It’s a good thing,” added Gervais. “Learning provokes, science provokes, opinion provokes. Offence provokes.”