Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has sadly passed away following a hospitalization.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” wrote the remaining members of the band, while announcing the news on Instagram. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”

READ MORE: Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

“For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace,” the statement added.

Spanish outlet El Español reported that the vocalist was first hospitalized in England on Dec. 8.

Il Divo is a multi-national vocal group that was originally put together by Simon Cowell for the label Syco Music.