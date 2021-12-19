Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

After compilation videos started gaining traction of Billie having physical tics related to Tourette Syndrome, the singer spoke candidly about it while <a href="https://etcanada.com/news/436626/billie-eilish-talks-spice-girls-tourette-syndrome-and-gets-a-fright-on-ellen/">appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"</a> in 2019. "I think I also really learned that a lot of my fans have it, which made me feel kind of more at home with saying it, and also I felt like there was a connection there," she explained.

Happy birthday to the one and only Billie Eilish!

The Grammy-winner is no longer a teenager after turning 20 on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Eilish took to Instagram to share some photos of her celebrations, which involved a candy cane birthday cake and a bouncy house.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish’s Big Takeaway From The Met Gala Was That ‘Famous People Are Just Literally Nobodies’

“20,” she wrote in the caption.

The “Bad Guy” singer’s brother Finneas also took to Instagram in honour of the special day.

“Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life,” he wrote, while sharing some some photos and a video of his little sis.

“I’ll be your #1 fan till the day that I die. There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother. Happy birthday!!!”