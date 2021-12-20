Click to share this via email

McGruff the Crime Dog made an appearance in Sunday’s “Family Guy”.

The anthropomorphic animated bloodhound, who made his first TV appearance in July 1980, appeared in the ep titled “Christmas Crime”.

According to Yahoo!, Brian the dog was trying to convince Mayor Wild West that he was “one of the good guys” when he said that he was McGruff’s sidekick.

The show then aired a classic McGruff commercial, with Brian making an appearance in it.

The National Crime Prevention Council, who still use McGruff today, teased the episode on Sunday, posting:

McGruff and Brian have a very important message for you. And don’t forget to watch @FamilyGuyonFOX Sundays on @FOXTV or stream anytime on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/49rKGJ2MOu — National Crime Prevention Council (@McGruffatNCPC) December 20, 2021

Viewers loved the McGruff appearance. See some of the reaction below.

Been waiting 23 years for #FamilyGuy to do that McGruff the Crime Dog joke. HAHA, freakin' nailed it. @SethMacFarlane — DJ Not Today (@MrAlvinSane) December 20, 2021

McGruff is back with his sidekick brian in Take a Bite Out of Crime PSA!#FamilyGuy pic.twitter.com/I5MxQW1a3a — Jermaine Universe ⭐ (4 Days until ToonamiMas 2021) (@JermiloGamingHD) December 20, 2021