Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley during his explosive fifth professional fight Saturday.

The YouTuber hit Woodley in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with the former UFC welterweight champion failing to get up after taking the punch.

Yahoo! reported Paul then delivered a message to UFC president Dana White, whom he’s spent much of the past 12 months feuding with.

The reporter asked, “What do you want to say to Dana White right now?”

Paul replied, “I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company.

“And please, please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get Diaz, please let me get Masvidal, please let me get McGregor. Because I’m gonna embarrass them, too. I promise you that, Dana. I promise you that.”

Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021.(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal were reportedly in attendance on Saturday, but were said to have left before the knockout.

Masvidal then insisted on Twitter: “You can’t f**king afford me. Me and those other names you mentioned, you can’t f**king afford. I’ll tell you a little secret: I fight for money, or I fight the best in the world. You’re neither.”