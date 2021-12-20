A rap battle took place on Twitter over the weekend as Future made claims against hip hop’s first billionaire, JAY-Z.

“I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever…tuh,” Future wrote, taking note of Kanye West’s surprise appearance at his Rolling Loud California set.

I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

Future continued, “In the streets I’m bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy,” alluding to the “99 Problems” rapper’s billionaire status. “100Ms not the goal anymore. What’s on your Xmas list?? Mines getting everything they want…Ima save the rest for 2022. LOVE.”

In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

100M’s not the goal anymore. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

Future’s tweets quickly backfired with many online users questioning the rapper’s “ridiculous” and “delirious” state of mind like Damon Lloyd, the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, who said, “Y’all on herr saying Future catalog better than Jay-Z’s? Yea I’m off for the day.”

Y’all on herr saying Future catalog better than Jay-Z’s? Yea I’m off for the day. — Damon Lloyd (@damonlloyd_) December 18, 2021

Another tweet read, “JAY-Z= BOSS. FUTURE=WHO?” followed by a video clip of someone rapping a JAY-Z song to perfection, which read the caption, “In honor of y’all losing y’all minds and saying Future is better than JAY-Z.”

Jay-Z = BOSS

Future = WHO? https://t.co/YVTtZVPEcO — A Brighter Image (@ImageBrighter) December 19, 2021

On the flipside, Future fans found nothing wrong with the “Life Is Good” rapper’s statements. One fan tweeted, “The GOAT speaks,” while another said, “This is true, but Jay-Z is a better artist. I’m not even a Jay-Z or Future fan, but objectively speaking Future is indeed bigger in the streets.”