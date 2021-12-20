Big Sean spoke about those Kanye West comments during an interview with Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs”, a Black Effect Network podcast.

Hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN questioned Sean about West’s comments that signing him to his G.O.O.D. Music label was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

“At first I thought it was hilarious,” Sean said. “I thought the s**t was funny — then I took it personal. I took it personal because I’m the only artist whose put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. [Kid] Cudi left a long time ago, business-wise, you know what I’m saying? They still cliqued up and linked up, right.

“So, I’m the only artist who put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. I’m the only one who put out back-to-back-to-back No. 1s, platinum albums, double-platinum albums.”

Insisting he’d always had West’s back, Sean went on: “Every time Kanye has called on me, every single time, no matter what I was doing, within one day’s notice, I’m wherever he’s at, bro.

“Whether it’s to contribute to him in the studio, whether it’s to contribute a line, write a verse for him… Wherever he’s at in the world, bro, I’ve travelled around the world for this man every time he’s called.

“And have done this and not asked for publishing a lot of the times,” Sean added, insisting he was still thankful for having such a “golden opportunity.”

Sean told the podcast, “When I heard what [Kanye] was talking about, it didn’t make sense, bro. Because, my manager saw my record deal and said, ‘This is a sh**ty record deal.’ I would never say that, though. Why? It’s an opportunity and I can work my way out of anything… Jay Brown [from Roc Nation] said it was the worst deal he’d ever seen.”

The rapper said West owed him millions of dollars, around six to be exact, confirming he’d hired an auditor to tally up the figures.

Sean shared, “I had to spend my own money auditing my label, ’cause millions of dollars are missing and you can tell when millions of dollars are missing. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owe me this money and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D Music.”

During the interview, the artist also spoke about West ending his feud with Drake, adding that it doesn’t make sense because he’s the one that’s been “loyal to a fault.”

