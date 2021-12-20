Click to share this via email

The action-packed new trailer for “The Northman” has been released.

Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe are among a star-studded cast in the upcoming flick, in which a young Viking prince goes on a quest to avenge his murdered father.

The story is told through the eyes of Skarsgård’s character Amleth, whose uncle Fjölnir (Bang) kills his dad King Aurvandil (Hawke).

“The Northman”. Credit: © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

The film, directed by Robert Eggers, marks Björk’s first on-screen appearance since 2000’s “Dancer in the Dark”, with her taking on the role of a Slav Witch named Seeress.

Eggers previously directed 2015’s “The Witch” and 2019’s “The Lighthouse”.

“The Northman”. Credit: © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

The movie maker told Entertainment Weekly that the film is “by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done and by far the most ambitious.”

“The Northman”. Credit: © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

“The Northman”. Credit: Aiden Monaghan / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC — Credit: Aiden Monaghan / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

“It’s basically the story of ‘Hamlet’ or ‘The Lion King’, which was originally an old Norse story where the Hamlet character was called Amleth. We’ve told it in our own way,” Eggers shared.

“It is a Viking saga with magic and swords and mysticism and all the stuff that you’d want from that.”

“The Northman” hits theatres April 2022