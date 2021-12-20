The official trailer for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” has been released.

In the look-ahead video, released by HBO Max on Monday, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson reunite with cast members and filmmakers across all eight of the franchise’s films “for the first time” to remember and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series’ first film, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Return To Hogwarts! See The Poster For The 20th Anniversary Special

The “retrospective special,” announced last month, “invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.” It also commemorates the 10-year anniversary of the release of the series’ last film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2″.

Alumni who will also be joining the notable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

READ MORE: Helen Mirren Makes Regal Bow As Harry Potter Quiz Show Host

Creator J.K. Rowling was not interviewed for the special due to her recurring anti-trans comments, which made the author a controversial Twitter topic. Instead, Rowling will be featured in archived content.

HBO Max’s “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on Crave on Jan. 1.

As we await the premiere of HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts on Crave, we want to know: Who is your favourite Harry Potter character?⚡️ — Crave (@CraveCanada) December 19, 2021

Watch the trailer above.