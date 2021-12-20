Henry Cavill has been discussing those James Bond rumours again.

The “Witcher” star, who went for the Bond role in 2006, told the Sunday Times: “Time will tell. You don’t know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything’s always on the table.”

Cavill has since nabbed the role of the titular fictional British spy Argylle in a film by Matthew Vaughn, with the movie maker saying: “I needed someone born to play Bond — which Henry is — and then to nick him before Bond did.”

Cavill said of the similarities between Argylle and Bond: “It depends. We could be talking about Daniel [Craig]’s Bond, or whoever the next Bond is… They will probably be in their 30s or 40s — or early 40s.

“Maybe they’ll even go younger, like they were considering with me when it was down to me and Daniel.”

Cavill added of whether he’s seen “No Time to Die”, which starred Craig as 007 for the final time: “Not yet. I’ve had no time…”

The star has been asked about the Bond role numerous times over the years.

In a September 2020 interview with GQ, Cavill said it would take no convincing for him to sign on.

“If Barbara [‘Bond’ producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” said the “Superman” favourite.

“At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”