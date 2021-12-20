When it comes to the perfect home, Olivia Culpo is willing to put in the work.

The Miss Universe-turned actress and entrepreneur knew she wanted something that was a little out of the way of the Hollywood bustle, she told Architectural Digest in a tour of her home.

“I lived in Hollywood right in the thick of it, in the middle of all the noise, and I realized I really wanted something that felt more calming, like a sanctuary almost,” she said. “A respite from the city.”

Her new five-bedroom home in Encino, Calif. met those requirements, but that was only the beginning of her design journey.

“For a lot of my friends and family, when year one turned into year two and I still had barely any furniture, everyone was freaking out, like, Why is she taking so long?” Culpo explained. “I’m a very slow decision maker, I’m very cautious and methodical. I just couldn’t make up my mind!”

The new luxury home was a big difference from her pink glammed up apartment and she needed time to figure things out.

Luckily for Culpo, she had the help of interior designer Jess Diab.

The two carefully furnished the home piece by piece, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic delaying them, they completed the home.

It was a huge process that taught the entrepreneur about design – but also about herself.

“Before I saw it as just a finish line, like, Get furniture in here and be done with it. But now I really do feel and think of interior design as a reflection of myself and my self expression, similar to the way I’ve always felt about fashion,” said Culpo.

“It’s a project that will continue forever,” she added. “I love it, I’m addicted. I now have the bug!”