Martha Stewart is showing off her impressive pottery skills. The TV personality proudly debuted a beautiful nativity scene that she once made out of clay.

But, “you’ll never guess where [she] made this nativity scene,” Stewart captioned her recent TikTok video, where she sets out to tell “a story time.”

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Shrugs Off Katie Couric’s Remark That It Took Prison For Her ‘To Develop A Sense Of Humour’

The talk show host revealed that the 14-piece nativity set was made while she was in prison. Now, there is a replica set that Stewart is retailing for $150 USD.

Stewart, 80, previously publicized that she spent her five months of jail time, between 2004 and 2005, doing arts and crafts like pottery and crocheting. She advertised the “really beautiful and special [pottery] gift” for the holidays, that also comes with “a little street cred” on TikTok.

“If you’d like to give a really beautiful and special gift this Christmas with a little street cred, they’re all inspired by – guess what – a set I made when I was confined,” Stewart said in the video, as she displayed the pieces.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Recalls Working On Wall Street, Almost Hosting ‘SNL’ With Harper’s Bazaar

“These are exact replicas of a nativity scene that I made in my pottery class when I was away at camp,” she continued.

The internet rapidly made jokes about the hilarious situation regarding the business woman’s branded “Martha’s jailhouse nativity set.”

“Martha Stewart capitalizing on her prison work is energy we all never knew we needed this year,” one person commented.

Another expressed, “Not even Christian but I want to buy these to point out ‘Martha’s jailhouse nativity’ to guests.”

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Documentary Coming To Netflix From Director R.J. Cutler

“Only Martha goes to camp and brings back decorations,” said one TikToker.

“Martha, how do you even make jail sound luxurious?” someone else asked.

The set which “creates a complete scene of the first Christmas,” as described on Stewart’s website, includes baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, the three wise men, shepherds, ox, camels, and more. The only noticeable difference between the replicas and the original set is that they are glazed in white, instead of light brown.