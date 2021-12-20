Ashley Tisdale isn’t afraid to mock her fashion fails.
The “High School Musical” actress joked about the time she “decided to wear everything in my closet to a premiere.”
Tisdale shared a snap of the outfit in question, a white and pink T-shirt, a gold sequin miniskirt over a pair of blue jeans, teamed with a few necklaces, gold flats and a piano clutch bag.
She was attending 2005’s “Ice Princess” premiere.
The star mouthed along to a clip of Tyra Banks on “America’s Got Talent” in the vid.
Tisdale lip-synced, “It is so bad, I wanna give you a zero, but that’s not possible. So, I give you a one.”
Fashion mishaps aside, the star has also been sharing adorable videos of her baby girl Jupiter Iris French, whom she welcomed in late March with husband Christopher French.
