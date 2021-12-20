Click to share this via email

Ashley Tisdale isn’t afraid to mock her fashion fails.

The “High School Musical” actress joked about the time she “decided to wear everything in my closet to a premiere.”

Tisdale shared a snap of the outfit in question, a white and pink T-shirt, a gold sequin miniskirt over a pair of blue jeans, teamed with a few necklaces, gold flats and a piano clutch bag.

She was attending 2005’s “Ice Princess” premiere.

The star mouthed along to a clip of Tyra Banks on “America’s Got Talent” in the vid.

Tisdale lip-synced, “It is so bad, I wanna give you a zero, but that’s not possible. So, I give you a one.”

Fashion mishaps aside, the star has also been sharing adorable videos of her baby girl Jupiter Iris French, whom she welcomed in late March with husband Christopher French.