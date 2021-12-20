“Anne With An E” star Miranda McKeon is undergoing another surgery amid her breast cancer battle.

The 19-year-old opened up about being diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer earlier this year. There’s a one-in-a-million chance of getting the disease so young, and McKeon was that one.

After undergoing a double mastectomy in November, McKeon shared over the weekend of her latest surgery: “There’s just been tons of back and forth this month and a lot of emotions. I think I’ve probably cried every day.”

“Honestly guys, going through this process, you will not believe how excited I get over the tiniest bit of growth,” she said. “I’m rocking a pretty tight buzz cut right now and I’m so happy about it. It just feels great. I’m not saying I look in the mirror and recognize myself, or feel spectacular, but I am happy about it.”

The actress showed off her chest after her double mastectomy, telling fans: “I love the outcome, dare I say, better than before?”

McKeon, who is a sophomore at the University of Southern California, revealed how she’s in Houston right now to undergo another surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

She shared, “I had two positive lymph nodes; they took four lymph nodes out. And I had a positive margin in the breast area, which is kind of common when the tumour is right up against the skin. And I had two positive lymph nodes biopsied at the beginning of this, so we already knew they were there.

“Basically, I decided to have all of my lymph nodes removed, and I’m going to take out a piece of skin down here,” she pointed to her left breast on camera.

“I’ll probably be able to sleep really well knowing that everything’s gone for the rest of my life.”

Despite usually remaining positive, McKeon revealed she’s disappointed that the surgery is going to push back her plans to return to USC for the spring semester.

“The really annoying piece about this is not the surgery that I’m having today, but because I’m having the surgery that I wasn’t anticipating, radiation gets pushed back,” she told her followers. “I was expecting to finish radiation before second semester started.”

“These are just cancer in college girl problems. I was so looking forward to a semester without anything, because obviously first semester I was carting back and forth doing chemo and losing my hair,” sharing how she was looking forward to being done for her second semester and just focusing on being a regular college student.

She shared how her plan is now to start her semester in January, and then head back home to New Jersey to start proton radiation therapy at a clinic in Harlem, explaining that she was bummed to be taking six weeks off school.

“I found that out yesterday, and I’m just like, so bummed about it,” she said. “I sobbed for a long time yesterday. But whatever, I’ll take the change and adapt to it, as I always do. But that just is so frustrating I can’t even begin to get into it.”

McKeon added ahead of the surgery, “Wish me luck. Actually don’t even need it, it’s going to be totally fine and more simple than the last time.”