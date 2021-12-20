Vanessa Bryant is enjoying the magical, decked out holiday city of New York.

Bryant shared her Sunday skating outing in Manhattan at the Rockefeller Center ice rink on Instagram. The California native was seen with her daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka Bella, 5, and Capri Kobe, 2, plus her close friend La La Anthony tagged along.

Bryant shared multiple photos and videos from the festive day trip, including a group shot on the ice which she captioned, “@rockefellercenter Christmas Tradition with my girls.”

In another post, she shared a video with Capri where the proud mom is seen guiding her little girl as she learns how to skate with a penguin-shaped device.

Bryant was also seen teasing Anthony’s lack of coordination on the slippery ice, captioning one more video, “Get you a friend that loves you and is down for all of your crazy ideas… I love you @lala (btw~ I’m laughing with you).”

