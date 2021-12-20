HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Bethany Joy Lenz attends the Premiere of FOX's "Ford v Ferrari" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The “One Tree Hill” cast reunited for the holidays.

Bethany Joy Lenz hosted a party to serve up some festive cheer and it doubled as an accidental reunion of most of the cast of the drama, via E! News.

The actress shared snaps from the occasion to her Instagram with a heartfelt reflection.

She wrote: “It wasn’t until my Thirties that i began to hear the same compliment repeated from many different folks every time I would throw a party. “You have amazing friends, Joy. You surround yourself with such wonderful people” 😌 That wasn’t always the case. It’s taken much time, trial, and error to cultivate this kind of group. I love you all. Thank you for coming and sharing your love and spirits! Friends, you are one of those Amazing people that everyone else was talking about!!”

The photos included a video of the cast jamming along to a duo performance of the cello and piano, Lenz posing with co-stars Shantel VanSanten, Paul Johansson, Sharon Lawrence, and photos of the kids at the party.

“You all know I’m super private usually but right now we need warmth, and inspiration and that Christmas Spirit more than ever,” she continued. “I’ve missed you guys xoxo (Ps @sharonelawrence I ate 3 pieces of your persimmon bread hot with butter yesterday and it’s TO DIE FOR)”.

Lawrence commented on the sweet post, writing: “”My lovely friend, being in your happy home is a gift, sharing stories with your tribe is rejuvenating and feeding you #persimmonbread makes me so happy!”

Daphne Zuniga continued the love with the comment: “I wish I got a photo w you!! Or one at all! Such a fun party.”

Some stars weren’t able to make the occasion, however, with Sophia Bush commenting, “Can’t believe I missed this by ONE WORK DAY! But my mom had the BEST time!”