Andy Cohen has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

According to TMZ, the Bravo host contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago and quarantined for 10 days at his New York City home. He has since tested negative, as reported by the outlet.

Cohen took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he is “back on @RadioAndySXM live at 10 eat! So much to talk about!!!!!!” he wrote.

A fan commented on the tweet asking, “Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns?”, referring to how “Watch What Happens Live” unexpectedly went into reruns halfway through last week. Cohen replied, “Yes! All better now,” confirming his diagnosis.

Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns? — Bronx Side Story (@ArmandoGJR) December 20, 2021

Just to clarify something because I got so excited that you actually responded: i’m happy that you’re better, not because you got COVID. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Bronx Side Story (@ArmandoGJR) December 20, 2021

Cohen, 53, is fully vaccinated, which helped reduced his symptoms from the virus.

The father of one previously tested positive for the virus in March 2020, at the start of the global pandemic, before vaccines rolled out. At the time, Cohen shared the news to his Instagram.

The executive producer of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”‘ second encounter with COVID-19 comes shortly after the reality show’s season 12 production came to a halt after Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne all tested positive for the virus.